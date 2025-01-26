Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 177,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

