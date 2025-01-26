Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,480.56. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

