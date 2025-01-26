Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.7% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,295.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,254.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,168.42. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,283.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.