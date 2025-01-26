Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $199.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.29 and a 200 day moving average of $188.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total value of $258,485.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,604,141.88. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,777,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

