Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,222. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,659.88. This trade represents a 25.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock worth $3,435,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

