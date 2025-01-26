Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Up 14.7% – Time to Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 615,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 411,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

