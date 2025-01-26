Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,852,396.42. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,895,688 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

