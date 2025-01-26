Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,494,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 6,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

