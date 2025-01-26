Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

