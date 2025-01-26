Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Changes to Senior Leadership

Westamerica Bancorporation, a California-based financial institution listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the trading symbol WABC, recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission significant developments in its corporate governance and management structure.

Get alerts:

Effective January 24, 2025, John “Robert” A. Thorson, who served as Senior Vice President and Treasurer, has decided to retire after dedicating over 35 years of service to the company.

Concurrently, Westamerica Bancorporation unveiled the appointment of John Sousa as the new Senior Vice President and Treasurer, marking his official commencement on January 27, 2025. Mr. Sousa initially joined the company in July 2024 as Vice President and Assistant Treasurer. Prior to his tenure with Westamerica Bancorporation, Mr. Sousa held responsibilities at Bank of the West for more than thirteen years, overseeing investment portfolio management, wholesale funding, and derivatives execution.

These changes in leadership reflect the company’s focus on ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining its commitment to strong governance practices. This announcement underscores Westamerica Bancorporation’s dedication to strategic succession planning and talent development within its executive ranks.

As per the filing, the company’s current leadership team, led by Anela Jonas, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, continues to drive the organization’s mission and strategic objectives forward.

For further updates on Westamerica Bancorporation and its corporate governance initiatives, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned to official announcements and communications from the company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Westamerica Bancorporation’s 8K filing here.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also