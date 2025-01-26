Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.79, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $273,282.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,604.60. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,879. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

