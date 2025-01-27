12,769 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,471 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,515,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,196,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 370,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after buying an additional 336,845 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.