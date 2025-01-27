1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 947,500 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 32.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $5,837,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

NYSE:MOS opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

