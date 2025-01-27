2,000 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Clio Asset Management LLC

Clio Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 0.3% of Clio Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4,601.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $182.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.51 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,045.58. This trade represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,778,841. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

