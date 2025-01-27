2,188 Shares in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $110.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

