29,120 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

XYL opened at $121.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.72 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

