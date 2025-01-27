300 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $2,715,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.88.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $357.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.50 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.