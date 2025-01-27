360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
In other 360 Capital Mortgage REIT news, insider Tony Pitt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.93 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,580.00 ($22,377.36). Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
