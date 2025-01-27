40,000 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 431.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $187,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

