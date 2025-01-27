42,720 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,464,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,808,000 after buying an additional 502,496 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,025,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 549,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWL opened at $102.96 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

