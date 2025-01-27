49,597 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $218.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $235.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

