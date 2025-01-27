6,541 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

