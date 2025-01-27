735,249 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 735,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,845,000. Entegris comprises about 2.9% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,255.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after buying an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $104.19 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

