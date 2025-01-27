80,123 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by SWP Financial LLC

SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of SWP Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 349,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

