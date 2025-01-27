825 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $129.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

