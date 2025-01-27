Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $86.88 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.09 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

