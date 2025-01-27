Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APT opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of -0.71.

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSE:APT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

