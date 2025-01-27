AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of ISRG opened at $584.05 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.78.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.83.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
