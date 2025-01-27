AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $584.05 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $22,059,506 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.