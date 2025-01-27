AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

