AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $239.86 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.88 and its 200 day moving average is $284.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

