AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 224,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.33 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $228.17 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

