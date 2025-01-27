AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $20.83 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

