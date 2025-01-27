AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $111.17 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

