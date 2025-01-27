Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) vs. Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Financial Analysis

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 Amentum 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 Amentum 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus target price of $115.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.17%. Amentum has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Amentum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amentum is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $130.35 billion 1.63 $11.08 billion $4.93 18.08 Amentum $8.39 billion 0.63 -$82.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alibaba Group and Amentum”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amentum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 8.98% 12.28% 7.44% Amentum N/A N/A N/A

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 8.98% 12.28% 7.44% Amentum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Amentum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

