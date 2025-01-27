American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lowered its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FDG opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

