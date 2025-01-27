American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Institutional Trading of American Water Works
American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.82.
American Water Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
