Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $131.33

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

