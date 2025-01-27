Apexium Financial LP Acquires 10,354 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

JMUB opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

