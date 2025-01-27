Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $640.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $629.27 and a 200-day moving average of $596.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

