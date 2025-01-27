Apexium Financial LP Buys Shares of 54,613 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,451,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

