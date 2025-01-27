AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $330.54 and last traded at $340.80. 2,270,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,947,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.29.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.22.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $189,574,199.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,919,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,618,694.88. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total value of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,418,000 after purchasing an additional 449,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,539,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

