Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
