Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTM shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Arcadium Lithium stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.43. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.14 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

