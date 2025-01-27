Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 48 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,318,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 262,592 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.75.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $218.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

