Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $286,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 58,006 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,479,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

