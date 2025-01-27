Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

