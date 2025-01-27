Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $2,874,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $1,498,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $1,594,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SMOT stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.