Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 2682129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.19.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

