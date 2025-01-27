Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,644,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,966,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.28. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.