Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,359,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.92 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.